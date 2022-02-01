Gas leak temporarily shut down Bayfront Tuesday morning

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A reported natural gas leak shut down the Bayfront in downtown Erie for a short time Tuesday morning.

According to reports from the scene, a natural gas leak caused officials to close the Bayfront Pkwy to traffic around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday between State and Cranberry streets.

The gas leak was near the construction on the Bayfront by the Sassafras St. Ext. and State Street.

National Fuel, police, and fire crews were on the scene. Crews were able to fix the gas leak and reopen the road quickly.