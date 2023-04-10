AAA has released its latest gas price report showing the price of gas in Erie has jumped.

According to a AAA representative, the average gas price in the region is $3.76 per gallon. That’s 12 cents higher than a week ago and 30 cents higher than a month ago.

A reason why? AAA says along with increased demand from spring travel, a cut-back in oil production is partially to blame.

“OPEC just recently announced that they’re going to cut oil production by one million barrels per day. What that will do in the future, starting in May, is that may somewhat affect our oil supply, but essentially what it did immediately is it drove crude oil prices up.” said Tiffany Stanley, public and community relations manager, AAA.

Stanley added if we do see crude oil prices continuing to climb, gas prices will likely increase hand-in-hand as we head into the summer months.