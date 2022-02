The pain at the pump doesn’t show any sign of letting up.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline shot up by 15 cents over the past three weeks.

It now stands at $3.55 per gallon.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular gas in the San Francisco bay area at $4.75 per gallon.

The lowest average is in Houston at $3.05 per gallon.