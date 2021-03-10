Gas prices continuing to rise in northwestern Pennsylvania

Gas prices continue to spike in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The average price for gas in northwestern Pennsylvania has jumped to just above three $3 mark, surpassing the national average of $2.77 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Jim Garrity says if crude oil stabilizes and prices come down, it could have a major impact on driving.

“Crude prices now nearly $20 more expensive than just three months ago. That’s the large factor at play for people.” Garrity said.

Garrity says the best way to eliminate the high gas prices is to budget your gas wisely.