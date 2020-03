Gas prices are continuing to drop across the U.S. but fewer people are traveling.

Nineteen states now have gas price averages that are less than $2 per gallon. The national average price per gas is $2.50.

That price is 40 cents cheaper than this time a year ago according to Triple A.

Pennsylvania is not one of those 19 states. According to Triple A the state average is $2.37 a gallon.

Gas prices are predicted to drop another 40 to 70 cents per gallon in the next month or two.