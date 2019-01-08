Gas prices drop for 13th consecutive week
For the 13th consecutive week, the national average price of gasoline has dropped.
According to gasbuddy.com, the average has fallen three cents versus a week ago to $2.22 per gallon, which is the lowest level in over two years. However, the window for cheap gas prices continues to close, but will likely be completely closed by mid-February.
As of right now, the average price of gas in Pennsylvania is $2.45 per gallon. In Ohio, it's $1.95 per gallon. And, the average price of gas in New York is $2.59 per gallon.
More Stories
-
We're now seeing what unfolded leading up to an Illinois Police…
-
A local woman is battling cancer, again. But, she refuses to…
-
The Erie Philharmonic unveiled its Virtual Reality Orchestra Project,…