Gas prices drop for 13th consecutive week

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 01:35 PM EST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 01:35 PM EST

Gas prices drop for 13th consecutive week

For the 13th consecutive week, the national average price of gasoline has dropped. 

According to gasbuddy.com, the average has fallen three cents versus a week ago to $2.22 per gallon, which is the lowest level in over two years.  However, the window for cheap gas prices continues to close, but will likely be completely closed by mid-February.

As of right now, the average price of gas in Pennsylvania is $2.45 per gallon.  In Ohio, it's $1.95 per gallon.  And, the average price of gas in New York is $2.59 per gallon.

