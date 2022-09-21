The pain at the pump may be easing. In fact, the dropping prices are about to reach a milestone, but many people are still not happy with the prices they are paying to fill up their vehicles.

We are now at nearly 100 consecutive days where gas prices have been falling, but relatively speaking, prices are still 40 to 50 cents more than they were last year.

Pennsylvania drivers are paying about $3.83 a gallon, about seven cents less than it was a week ago, and about 40 to 50 cents cheaper than a month ago, but the prices are still just too high for many drivers.

Cathy Balkovic drives a large SUV and said she is feeling the pain at the pump.

“Like I only live out there on Route 5 and just to these stores is all I go. I don’t even go up to the mall, it just takes too much,” said Cathy Balkovic, Erie resident.

Gas prices, good or bad, high or low, some people have a very interesting perspective on them. Bruce Kikola drives a hybrid Toyota Prius and has no problem with current gas prices.

“I wish gas prices were like $12 a gallon like in a lot of the other countries, because that is the only way in this country that anybody is going to do anything about global warming. The only way you are going to push electric or hybrid is if people have the incentive, and the incentive is high gas prices,” said Bruce Kikola, Erie resident.

AAA officials said a survey showed most Americans are taking steps in their day-to-day lives to conserve gasoline.

“So that it would not put them into a financial situation and a rough situation, and so that they can still prioritize things like leisure travel, which from the travel perspective at AAA, we have seen consumers itching to get back out, especially road trips during the long holiday weekend, and we saw demand for gasoline go upward,” said Jim Garrity, AAA spokesperson.

Garrity also said the fall is a good time to have your vehicle looked over and inspected because a well-operating machine is going to use fuel as efficiently as it possibly can.