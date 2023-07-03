As the weather warms up, more and more people are hitting Lake Erie with their boats.

Thankfully for them, the gas price to fill up your boat is down from last year. Workers at Perry’s Landing marina said current gas prices are down about $1 to $1.50.

For 15 to 20-foot boats, the price is about $100 to fill up. For 25 to 30-foot boats, the price is up to about $300.

During the height of COVID, the marina was very busy.

“Now that COVID is over and people can go to graduations and weddings and stuff like that and picnics, then they’re not as apt to be out all day on their boats,” said Tim Heubel, Perry’s Landing Marina gas tenant.

He added fishing boats can cost $500 to $600 to fill up their tanks.