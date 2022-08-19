Some local drivers are excited about gas prices finally dropping just under four dollars a gallon, and representatives from AAA said we could see this downward trend in prices continue.

For the first time, in several months prices at a few gas stations in the region have dropped just under four dollars a gallon. On Upper Peach Street in Summit Township, the Gulf station is selling gas at $3.99 a gallon, and drivers are noticing the lower price.

The manager at Gulf Express said each week the price has dropped about 10 cents. He said just last week, they were at $4.09 gallon.

One customer said last week he noticed the lower prices and decided to come back. He said he’s excited about the price he saw Friday.

“I just took a gamble today that they would be the cheapest around here so I was at least expecting $4.09 so seeing $3.99 is awesome,” said David Lastowski, reacting to lower gas prices.

“The pumps are hardly ever completely full, but they are now. It doesn’t really die off being a Friday. That helps too but I think it’s that big three on the sign thats getting everybody in here,” said Earl Haskin, manager at Gulf Express.

“Yesterday, we went to Mentor, Ohio. They had gas $3.33, so it’s welcome to see Erie drop,” said Bill Wardcinski.

A AAA representative said this is encouraging.

“We’re continuing to see the decline in gas prices, which is certainly a relief, but we’re not yet seeing the average price in Erie County under four dollars just yet,” said Tiffany Stanley, public and community relations manager at AAA East Central.

AAA representatives said the price of diesel is still high. They said those prices could also decrease soon.