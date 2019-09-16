Gas prices in the area on an upward climb

1  of  2
Gas prices in the area have begun to inch upward again.

According to AAA, the attacks on two major Saudi Arabia oil facilities may be the cause. If crude oil prices continue to increase, you may see some fluctuations at the pump.

Right now, the average price in Erie for a gallon of gas is $2.81. However, with the seasons changing, the hope is drivers will once again see a decrease in the prices.

“In the months ahead, start to see the prices come downward as we get into the winter blend season and winter driving season,” said Jim Garrity, Public and Legislative Affairs Manger with AAA. “For anybody who is planning a trip in the fall or may be as we get towards the Holiday, you want to keep this in mind.”

The average pas of gas in the United States is currently at $2.56 a gallon.

