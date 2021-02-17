Gas prices on the increase in Northwestern Pennsylvania

Gas prices continue to rise across Northwestern Pennsylvania.

According to AAA’s weekly gas report, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Erie is $2.95.

The average national gas price has increased by a dime since last week, with most states seeing their highest prices in over a year.

Jim Garrity, Public Affairs Manager for AAA, tells JET 24 Action News that although demand remains low, surging crude oil prices are rising.

“Crude oil prices are about 60 cents of every dollar at a pump. Small changes in the barrel of crude have big effects on price.” Garrity said.

Garrity said gas prices could fluctuate with upcoming spring break tips.