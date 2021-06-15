Gateway Health holds Wholecare Mobile Tour in Erie for underserved communities

It’s the second year that Gateway Health’s Wholecare Mobile Tour kicks off in Erie mainly for underserved communities.

Gateway Health is a leading Medicaid and Medicare insurer dedicating to care for the health of people.

The mobile tour typically provides health education, resources, and free giveaways of healthy foods to the underserved population.

The regional manager of Gateway Health said that he hopes many can take from the mobile tour on the importance of having mental health and financial wellness.

“Especially if you’re a senior or child, it’s all about family taking care of each other and we all need to play our part in supporting each other and Gateway is very proud to be out in the community bringing that message,” said Clinton Rhodes, Regional Manager of Gateway Health.

Tomorrow the Gateway Health’s Wholecare Mobile Tour will be heading to Richford Arms from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

