Gateway Health kicks off Wholecare Mobile Tour at Erie City Mission

Gateway Health is kicking off their Wholecare Mobile Tour right here in Erie, at the Erie City Mission.

Fontaine Glenn was live at the mission this morning with more.

Gateway Health is helping underserved community members gain access to healthcare through their Wholecare Mobile Tour bus.

The tour starts at 10 a.m. and will be at the Erie City Mission until 2 p.m. The goal of the tour is to provide health education, resources and free giveaways to underserved communities.

There will be many activities for families and kids of all ages including virtual games and challenges.

Health information will be available to help answer any questions about keeping your family healthy.

The Wholecare Mobile Unit is free and available to be toured. It will stay in Erie until Wednesday, where it will be at a different location at Richford Arms on State Street.

