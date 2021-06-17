“Gateways for Growth” program designed to improve immigrant inclusion in Erie

The “Gateways for Growth” partners with the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership for economic impact for refugees and immigrants in Erie County.

The program is a research grant meant to receive assistance. It is a way to improve immigrant inclusion in the Erie community.

Over the last six months, the program has partnered with the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Niken Carpenter, New American Liaison of the City of Erie says new Americans in Erie County made up 4.9% of business owners.

She says her job in the city of Erie is to continue to make others who are migrating to American feel they have better opportunities.

“My job is helping my fellow refugees and immigrants to understand what other resources available to help them feel more welcome and feel they belong here in Erie.” Carpenter said.

According to the New American Economy, the estimated immigrants living in the county have helped create or preserve 500 manufacturing jobs in our region.