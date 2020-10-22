Gaudenzia Erie, Inc. establishes live music program to assist those recovering from addiction

A live music program is established to help those recovering from addiction.

Gaudenzia Erie, Inc. received a grant from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts to host the therapeutic program.

The “Drum-Atic Healing at Gaudenzia” program incorporates drum circles into the healing process as people recover from addiction.

“The one thing that I continue to hear is that it really does help lower both stress and anxiety. If you can lower those levels, it really allows somebody to better focus on their treatment and their recovery.” said Jason Kisielewski, Community Affairs Manager with Gaudenzia Erie, Inc.

The project was created two years ago.