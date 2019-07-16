‘Gears and Grub’ food truck event set to begin Friday

Food trucks will soon be taking over Perry Square for this years Gears and Grub event. This is scheduled to begin on Friday, and will showcase over 25 local places to eat.

Also being featured throughout the weekend are different local breweries and performers. One of the vendors went on to explain that different food truck owners have come together to create an alliance, and it is events like this that help them grow stronger, no matter what experience level.

“I’m the rookie on the scene, and they’ve been literally helping me out and giving me some good advice mentoring me. It’s just been remarkable. That alliance is a big thing, so a lot of people who are going to be here all work together, and help each other out the best we can,” said Joe King, CEO of The Big Cheese.

Gears and Grub is set up to begin Friday, and wrap up Sunday evening.