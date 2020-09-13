Gears and Grub hosts drive-thru “Jeep Invasion” at Millcreek Mall

The Millcreek Mall parking lot was invaded Saturday afternoon. Don’t worry, it was all for a good cause.

About 80 Jeep owners from the tri-state area showed up for the drive-thru Jeep show. The event was organized by Gears and Grub.

“So, now things are kind of winding down and we decided to have a little get-together, with all the ‘Jeepers’ so we created this event in a week.” said Preston Debenney, organizer of the Jeep Invasion.

The event benefited the ANNA Shelter. People brought out dog and cat food. Another event will be next month with a Halloween theme.