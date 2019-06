A popular food festival that has been held at the West Erie Plaza, will now move to downtown Erie.

According to Keith Groff, an organizer of Gears & Grub, the festival will be held July 19-20 in Perry Square.

During the event there will not only be different local foods to eat, but live entertainment and breweries will be there as well.

Groff commented on this saying that it will replace Roar on the Shore for two days.

Gears & Grub will be presented by Sticks & Bricks Wood Fired Pizza.