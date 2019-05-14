Gears & Grub will be heading to Downtown Erie this summer

The food festival Gears & Grub will be held in downtown Erie this summer. For the past 3 years the festival had been held at the West Erie Plaza. This announcement came just days after roar on the shore changed it’s location.

“It’s going to be huge,” said organizer Keith Groff.

The event will include different local food vendors, live entertainment, and breweries. Mayor Joe Schember said that police protection will be given, but the vendors will be paying for that.

Four to six officers might be working the event. “A lot of people that are here for roar on the shore want to come downtown and see things,” said Schember.

A total of 15 food trucks will be there. The event will be held July 19th and 20th from 11 am to 10 pm.