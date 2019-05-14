Gears & Grub will now take over Perry Square for three days come July

Gears & Grub organizers have announced they will be taking over the streets of Perry Square for three days this summer, instead of the two days they originally planned for.

The event will take place July 19- 21 this summer and people can expect a lot more than just food trucks, organizers are looking to implement different things throughout the community.

“We want to get everybody involved and if anyone nearby wants to get involved I hope they reach out for sure,” said Alison Green, a Gears & Grub organizer.



This event will host 10 to 15 food trucks and then an additional 25 to 30 vendors, all of which will be local. Green also announced that so far the only street that will officially be closed due to the event is State Street, this way people can make their way across the parks safely.



One business owner located near Perry Square commented saying that the street closures needed for Roar on the Shore caused a shift for her business. “We had to change our business model to accommodate for the closure and the street and the cliental coming in,” said Barbara Ringle, owner of Alkeme Mediterranean Cafe

Entertainment will fill the stage of the park each night of the event and then across the street a kids zone will be set up. “We’re going to have Crazy Monkey down here with some bounce houses. We are hoping ot have a lot of very kid friendly activities to really encourage everyone to bring their families down and enjoy. Over on the West Side of the square we are hoping to have local breweries and possibly a winery more local vendors, really focusing on the local,” said Green.

Gears & Grub is being presented by Brooklyn Pizza and organizers explained that they will be paying for all of the city costs to host the event.

