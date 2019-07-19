Gears to Grub takes over Perry Square

Roar on the Shore may have moved to a different venue this year, but the area around Perry Square in downtown Erie will be quite busy.

Gears to Grub begins today, and that means food trucks and concession stands around Perry Square. Keith Groff of Brooklyn Pizza, Sticks and Bricks, and Angry Chicken, along with at least three other food trucks, will be set up.

Erie Food Truck Alliance helped set up the event with 21 vendors. Live music will also be part of the weekend.

It runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.