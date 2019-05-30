GECAC announced they have not been awarded federal grant for Head Start Program

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) announced Wednesday evening at the Bayfront Convention Center that they have not been awarded the federal grant to operate the Head Start program in Erie County. 150 GECAC employees found out that they will have to look for other employment. “I was hoping to maybe do this for another five to six years, I love kids,” said school bus driver Craig Post.

“Unfortunately because we’re grant funded we don’t have a luxury of giving away a severance package and will work with staff to try to find support,” said CEO Danny Jones. GECAC says they have no idea why they weren’t given the grant. They said they had been receiving this grant for 50 years and haven’t been told who it’s being awarded to.

Lauren Courteau is a teacher at GECAC. She had been expecting a negative outcome. “I love my job, my students are my babies,” said Courteau. GECAC hopes the new Head Start operator will look to hire a number of these employees for work. “To all the staff who’ve worked at Head Start we appreciate them,” said Jones. Head Start will still exist within the city but GECAC will not be the contractor. The last day for full time staff will be June 30th.