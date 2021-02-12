GECAC awarded Summer JAM 2021 contract

The Erie County Government has announced it has awarded the contract for the Summer Jobs and More program (Summer JAM) once again to the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC).

This will be the 7th year for GECAC to operate the program.

In 2020 the Summer JAM program provided opportunities for more than 30 employers to offer positions to 89 youth across Erie County. Over 60% of participating youth were under 18 years old, and 65% were new to the program.

“GECAC’s consistent, creative and concentrated efforts of the Summer JAM program have demonstrated their commitment to the growth and development of Erie County,” said Gary N. Lee, director of administration for Erie County. “We are proud to continue this partnership with them and appreciate their solid investment in, and impact on, our youth.”

The Summer JAM program, a collaborative effort of Erie County, GECAC, the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority and the Erie Community Foundation, is open to Erie County residents aged 16 to 21 who meet the program’s household income guidelines.

More information about the program can be found at https://www.gecac.org/work/employment-andincome/summer-jam.