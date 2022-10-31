A local nonprofit could be seeing nearly $1 million cut from its funds if the proposed county budget is passed.

While the county executive said this isn’t a budget cut for the organization. The county executive said the proposed budget isn’t cutting funds for the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) while the CEO for GECAC said this change will largely impact underserved communities.

The Erie County proposed budget changes the amount of grant money local organizations are receiving, including the GECAC.

If passed, three GECAC programs could be affected: Meals on Wheels, GED testing site and Summer Jobs and More program.

“It’s not that the programs are mismanaged or anything along that line that is not providing support for individuals, but it really does provide that support. To just eliminate it, it’s just not a great thing to happen forth in the community,” said Danny Jones, CEO, GECAC.

By GECAC being the county’s designated area agency on aging or triple “a”,…county executive Brenton Davis said its programs are fully funded without the grant money.

“So they get all these pass-through funds that fully fund these programs that they’re maliciously saying and falsely saying aren’t funded,” said Brenton Davis, (R) Erie County executive.

The CEO of GECAC said their programs will be diminished if the budget is approved, while the county executive said this isn’t the case.

“Organization that’s sitting on $12.3 million in assets that are accrued by taxpayer money to say that they need money. It’s simply ludicrous. You know, if they cut funding for any one of these programs, it’s simply because they choose to,” Davis added.

“If we lose the services out of the budget now, I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to get them back in there. So this is a very serious fight for us and for the citizens that we’re trying to serve, and hopefully, we’re gonna be successful,’ said Jones.