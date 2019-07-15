GECAC ends delivery service with Meals on Wheels Erie

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee will terminate its contract with Meals on Wheels Erie.

Kim McCaslin, Associate Vice President of Operations at GEGAC says, “Unfortunately, the state of Pennsylvania has changed their funding structure. We are no longer receiving through the area agency of aging the funding that is required to keep our program going.”

The state is changing how these programs are funded, hoping to save money when agencies use outside groups.

Instead of GEGAC paying for a service, it will have its own in-house delivery service with volunteers.

Wendy Wallace, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Erie tells us, “We will continue to do business as Meals on Wheels Erie. We still have to programs that we do in the county and will continue business as usual.”

Meals on Wheels Erie looks to continue keeping clients nourished and will continue to serve those throughout the Erie community.



