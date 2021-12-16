GECAC helping families in need this holiday season with Giving Tree program

GECAC is once again helping local families in need during the holidays as they have for the past seven years.

GECAC collaborates with churches and other organizations to adopt families and provide them the items that they are asking for this holiday.

From knitted hats, microwaves, blankets, and even household items like detergents and paper towels, GECAC workers have been busy wrapping $20,000 worth of presents for 120 local families. GECAC CEO Danny Jones says the “Giving Tree Program” has been growing every year.

“It really shows the generosity that goes on within the Erie community and how we can collaborate with different organizations,” said Danny Jones, CEO of GECAC. “You can really do something meaningful for families out that are desperately in need, especially with COVID-19 pandemic and everything going on.”

It’s not just your typical Christmas presents, but essential items that people need just to get through the day.

“For people to asking for Clorox bleach instead of asking for bicycles, for kids to be asking for blankets instead of asking for toys, it really show that, I think, people are getting worn down by some of the economic issues.” Jones said.

Karen Hund with GECAC says it brings her joy to see the generosity in the community. She says the request of one local grandfather was ‘I just want to be a grandfather.’

“I just want a toy to give to my grandchildren. He said he has no money to give them stuff because he has to buy all the other things.” said Karen Hund, GECAC.

Hund says local churches also helped with donations.

“We give them a list of people and what they need and they go and buy everything. Without all of them, this would not be happening.” Hund said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

They will be distributing the presents this weekend as far away as Corry and Union City.

If you are interested in helping with donations, you can contact Karen Hund at (814) 459-4581.