GECAC honors senior volunteers with luncheon

One local organization held a luncheon to recognize the hard work done by their volunteers.

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee spent the afternoon with some of its older volunteers to thank them for their service.

Members of the Foster Grandparent Program, as well as the Retired Senior Volunteer Corps, joined together at the Ambassador Conference Center this afternoon.

A member from GECAC’s Erie Agency on Aging spoke on the importance of the volunteers.

“In my life, too many times people are unsung heroes. We just want to recognize the work, because without it we couldn’t get to all the work that is needed,” said Matthew Trott, Erie Agency on Aging.

GECAC has over 450 volunteers in the Erie area that help to insure the well being of the less fortunate.