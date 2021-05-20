GECAC to host produce distribution events for low-income seniors

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee announced Thursday that the GECAC Erie County Area Agency on Aging will be distributing $24 vouchers for seniors for the purchase of produce through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

The program is intended to encourage more low-income seniors to incorporate fruit and vegetables in their diets. The vouchers were made possible by the state Department of Agriculture. According to a news release, GECAC is the designated provider of $90,000 worth of fruits and vegetables to 3,750 Erie County seniors.

Eligible seniors may receive vouchers through distribution events set to be held throughout Erie County.

To be eligible, a senior must be an Erie County resident, 60 years of age or older in 2021, and meet the income guidelines. The eligibility is based on the total household income and the number of people living in a household.

1 person- $23,828 4 people- $49,025 2 people- $32,227 5 people- $57,424 3 people- $40,626 6 people- $65,823

Here is the list of voucher distribution events across Erie County:

Zem Zem Shrine Club- 2525 W. 38th St, Erie June 2nd and June 30th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GECAC Northwestern Senior Center- 9 Academy Street, Albion June 11th- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holy Cross Church- 7100 West Ridge Road, Fairview June 14th and July 12th- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GECAC North East Senior Center- 50 E. Main St, North East June 14th and June 28th- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Corry Alliance Church- 721 Hatch Street June 21st- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

GECAC Union City Senior Center- 27 Johnson St, Union City June 23rd and July 7th- 9 a.m. to Noon



Eligible seniors must show proof of age and residency at the distribution site. Documents accepted are driver’s license, PA ID, birth certificate, current utility bill, or another official mailing with an address. Seniors will not be required to show proof of income. Seniors may only receive vouchers one time in 2021.

The completed applications may be brought to the distribution events or completed on-site. Seniors may appoint a representative, or Proxy, to pick up vouchers.

You can learn more about applications by clicking here.

To request applications by mail, call GECAC at 814-459-4581 ext. 523