GECAC’s Agency on Aging distributes $20 produce vouchers

Providing senior citizens with fresh food is the goal of GECAC’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program.

On Monday, officials from GECAC’s Agency on Aging distributed $20 vouchers that can be spent at farmer’s markets in the area.

Erie County seniors who were at least 60 years old and had a qualified income were able to participate in the program.

There was also a health and wellness expo held during the voucher give-a-way. “So we’re trying to encourage them to eat healthy, take advantage of this opportunity from the Famer’s Market Nutrition Program and get their vouchers and some resources about services that are providing to the Erie and Erie County residents,” said Benny Mitchell, director of Foster Grandparent Program.