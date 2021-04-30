GEEDC and Erie Community Foundation coming together to provide scholarships and apprenticeships to minority students

The Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation (GEEDC) and the Erie Community Foundation are coming together to address economic and racial divides in the community.

The organizations are establishing a “We Believe in Erie Fund,” with each organization committing $1 million to the fund.

Through this partnership they plan to raise a third million.

Once the “We Believe Erie Fund” reaches the $3 million mark, it will permanently provide more than $120,000 in education scholarships and apprenticeships each year to minority students.

The CEO of the GEEDC says this fund will provide opportunity for young people of color in Erie.

“One of the things were trying to do well is keep our young people in Erie County, Pennsylvania so they don’t go to other communities and grow their families and the like. We feel very strongly that the the internship and apprenticeship program is going to be something that will sustain that,” said Gerald Blanks, CEO, Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation.

To learn more about the “We Believe in Erie Fund” visit eriecommunityfoundation.org/