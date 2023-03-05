The Gem City Flea Market was back in action again this morning at the Saga Club.

The Gem City Flea commissions over 50 vendors each week ranging from antiques, collectables, handmade artisan crafts and more.

Each month, organizers choose a non-profit to partner with and support.

March’s partner is Canine Partners, which helps to save, rehabilitate, train, and re-home dogs that have been abandoned, abused and neglected.

“Once a month, we sponsor a non-profit of the month. Today’s is Canine Partners, they’re out of Union City, Pennsylvania. They’re a wonderful organization that helps stray animals in the area and we just like to give back so when our customers come through the door, all the proceeds through the door go to them,” said Robert Kitchen, founder of Gem City Flea Market.

You can find more information about Canine Partners on their website here.