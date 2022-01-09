Gem City Flea Market takes place at Saga Club

The Gem City Flea Market was held on January 9th at the Saga Club in Erie.

There were 50 different vendors at this event offering a variety of products such as vintage jewelry, antiques, records, food and more.

One of the vendors at the event helps his uncle sell records. He said that it was a busy day at their table.

“Honestly it’s the records that sell. The second it opened it had to be about a dozen people that beelined to the records and just crowded the place,” said William Climpson, Vendor.

It’s great for Erie. Erie has been supporting us. It’s our third year opening for Gem City Flea. It’s busier and busier every year,” said Robert Kitchen, Promoter for Gem City Flea Market.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The promoter also said that the flea market happens once a month and the next event will be on February 20th.