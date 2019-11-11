Gem City hosts Sportsman show at Saga Club

If you’re looking to give someone the perfect “outdoors gift” for the holiday season, Gem City has you covered.

Vendors gathered at the Saga Club for the special “sportsman show” that showcases outdoors gear. A variety of products were for sale including hunting gear, fishing poles, bait and camping gear. The one stop shop has an abundant amount of products that were re-purposed for sale.

“We have great pricing here, the price point is low for the public to come in and buy used gear. We’re the only place in two that has it. ” said Robert Kitchen, promoter of Gem City Flea Market.

The next flea market will take place next Sunday November 17th from 9:00am until 1:00pm