Gem City Lacrosse returned to Erie for the third time while taking over the grass fields at the Erie Sports Center.

This event was one of three separate sporting events held in town on Saturday.

The other events included a fishing tournament at Marina Bay as well as an ultimate frisbee tournament at Presque Isle on Beach 11.

Erie is an attractive destination for all types of sporting events according to the executive director of the Erie Sports Commission.

One lacrosse coach that was traveling with his time all the way from Michigan explained why summer travel sports are so appealing.

“We like to go from Michigan. We like to come out here a little bit further east so we catch some teams from either the Erie area or Western New York. So summer ball is really a great experience for our young guys and they better at the game,” said Ken Brubaker, Head Coach of 313 Lacrosse LLC.

If you are interested in spectating these matches, the games will resume on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Erie Sports Center.