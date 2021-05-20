General McLane High School brings back live theatre with outdoor performances of ‘Broadway Under the Stars’

General McLane High School is bringing back live theatre with outdoor performances of “Broadway Under the Stars.”

The outdoor performances will take place May 26th & 27th at General McLane High School.

The show will mark the first time GMHS students have performed live since November 2019. Around 75 high school students will be in the show.

“Broadway Under the Stars” will replace the annual Broadway Dinner the school typically presents.

“We are so excited to finally have an opportunity to perform live after a year of three virtual concerts. The students have been craving this.” said Bruce Yates, Director of “Broadway Under the Stars.” We very are grateful to have the support to do the show. There had to be a lot of compromise and cooperation to make it happen amongst coaches, teachers and administration. We are blessed to be part of a district that works together for it’s students to have opportunities such as this.”

Masks will be required at the event and groups will be seated six feet apart. Those attending will need to bring their own chair.

Food trucks will be available beginning at 7 p.m. each night.

The General McLane High School Jazz Band will perform at 7 p.m. each night before the production begins.

The show starts at sunset — 8:45 p.m. — in order to accommodate for proper lighting.

The school is asking for a donation of $10 per adult. General McLane students can attend for free. Reservation forms are available at www.generalmclane.org.