A local high school finally celebrated a well-earned accomplishment.

A school-wide assembly took place at General McLane High School on Friday to recognize the school’s National Special Olympics award.

General McLane is the first high school in Northwest PA to be recognized and selected by the Special Olympics as a National Banner Unified Champion School.

The unified program matches students with a disability with students without a disability to work together to win competitions.

The school’s director of student services said he’s honored by the award and hopes that other schools adopt the program.

“We feel very grateful to have this tremendous amount of hard work as a building as a whole,” said Mike Cannata, Director of Student Services. “The student population has everything to do with that.”

The General McLane unified program includes about 100 students and is growing in size and interest.