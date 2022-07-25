One local high school choir is preparing for an opportunity that they probably never saw coming.

Students from General McLane will be the opening act when legendary band “Foreigner” comes to Erie this week.

It has not been a normal summer vacation for the General McLane High School choir.

On Monday, the students were back in school rehearsing.

On Wednesday, the students will be at the Warner Theatre performing a 10 minute A Capella set of classic rock songs while opening for Foreigner.

Choir Director Bruce Yates thought it was a joke when a guy from Vegas called. Yates decided to call back anyways.

“He said we’re looking for a group and you’re the first to reply so you have a gig if you want it, and I said okay,” said Bruce Yates, Director of Vocal Music/Theatre for General McLane.

“I went into class one day and Mr. Yates said we’re gonna be performing for this big band and I said cool. He goes Foreigner and I’m like are you serious?” said McKayla Hargest, Choir Member.

“There are some of us who hope to be big singers on Broadway someday. So this is really an honor to sing with this band. A famous band like Foreigner to be able to do this kind of thing,” said Aiden Dougan, Choir Member.

Foreigner is also donating $500 to the General McLane Chorus Program.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The show will begin on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Warner Theatre.