General McLane High School students perform songs from “Cats” at WQLN Studios

Students from General McLane High School making an appearance at WQLN to preview some of their upcoming show, which is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats”.

More than 30 students are taking part in the production. Co-directors Trisha and Jenna Yates say they started from scratch with the choreography and costumes, including pulling inspiration from a number of productions of cats.

They say it’s been a challenging show, but are excited to opening it tomorrow night. When asking why bring one of Broadway’s biggest shows to a high school, they say it is all because of the strong performance from the students.

“We were trying to come up with a perfect show to fit the talent of the kids. over the past few years my daughter-in-law has joined in on the productions and has really stepped up the volume when it comes to dancing” said Trisha Yates, co-director.

If you’d like to check out the show, it runs from November 21st to November 24th at General McLane High School.

The times are 7:00pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, a performance is scheduled for 2:00pm.