General McLane launches Drone Program for high school students







General McLane announced in a news release that drone technology is on its way to General McLane High School.

That technology will offer students opportunities to purse pathways in computer science.

General McLane High School students now have access to new coding classes and opportunities to utilize 30 new drones purchased through Apple’s PA Smart Targeted Grant.

This new curriculum also includes partnerships with both Edinboro University and North Coast Flight School.

Starting in the spring, General McLane High School students will be able to take Edinboro University’s “An Introduction to Unmanned Vehicles” through a dual-enrollment program.

This course, which will be co-taught by Bryan Loomis at North Coast Flight School, will provide students with an introduction to drones, FAA regulations, operations, weather, safety and airspace. By the end of the course, students will be able to earn a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 107 Commercial Drone Pilot’s License.

The drones will currently be utilized among students enrolled in Coding II, but there is also the opportunity to use the drones across curriculum’s within any of the current high school offerings, including Robotics, Astrophysics, Engineering Design, Graphic Design, Photography, Intro to Business, Computer Animation, Digital Literacy and Icehouse. Coding I is also offered to eighth graders at James W. Parker Middle School.

As the program advances, Mennow and Dylewski are hopeful that General McLane will form partnerships with local organizations and companies to further identify real-world application of drones in careers such as insurance, utility, construction, real estate, engineering and police and security.

With the partnerships, General McLane High School is also currently working on expanding its offerings for future school years to include courses in Geography, Cartography /GPS, Drone I, Drone II and Edgenuity Course Work: Financial Math, Introduction to Entrepreneurship.

The drones will also add to our student clubs and activities. General McLane High School currently offers Robobots, where students design, build, and battle with remote-controlled robots.

Now, the school will add a Drone Racing Club, introducing students to the world of FPV quadcopter racing.

General McLane School District offers a variety of programs and classes to empower students with 21st century skills for today.

General McLane School District serves students in kindergarten through twelfth grade in Franklin, McKean and Washington Townships, as well as the Borough of McKean and Edinboro. The District also serves tuition students.