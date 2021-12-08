General McLane School District addresses controversial social media post from teacher

Controversy surrounds a General McLane teacher after posting online remarks about those who refuse to get vaccinated.

The hot issue is addressed during the school board meeting on December 8th.

The online post sparked outrage in the community. During the school’s annual reorganization meeting on December 8th, the public was allowed to share their views.

Kathleen Higgins has a third grader in the school system and believes that the teacher should be fired.

“The General McLane School District, I mean Parker Middle School was one of the first school shootings over 20 years ago. She was a teacher here at the time and she has been a teacher for over 27 years and she shouldn’t know better,” said Kathleen Higgins, General McLane Parent.

The teacher issued an apology that read in part…

“Dear Superintendent Dr. Matthew Lane, please know that I am deeply sorry for the statement I recently made on social media. I take full responsibility for my post which did not express what I intended. I very much regret that. Please be assured that I will not make statements like this again.”

“So apology not accepted. That was just recently put out. No thank you,” said Higgins.

General McLane School District Superintendent Matthew Lane said that they are in the midst of an investigation over the post.

“We are going to get all the facts. We are going to get this right and make the right decision at the right time, and when we do that it will always be grounded in what’s best for our students,” said Matthew Lane, General McLane School District Superintendent.

The Pennsylvania State Education released this statement on Wednesday December 8th.

“The statements made by this individual do not reflect PSEA’s values, and PSEA does not condone the statements. PSEA believes in encouraging respectful dialogue and in being respectful of competing viewpoints, even if they conflict with our own. The professional consequences of these comments are between the employee and their employer.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists