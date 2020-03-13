General McLane School District conducts deep clean of classrooms

One local school district was busy cleaning its classrooms today.

The General McLane school district was “deep cleaning” today. A decision that was made even before the governor shut down all public schools in the state.

Students were not at school but janitors were hard at work. They were getting a head start today by deep cleaning the classrooms.

“Absentee rates are pretty high, pretty much across the district this time of year. We are kind of being preventative just to make sure that any type of influenza or any type of illness is eliminated and we are germ free as possible.” said Sarah Grabski.

Grabski says some parents are concerned about the COVID-19 spread. Each school in the district has a team of janitors deep cleaning.

“We are also just trying to be preventative and as vocal as possible and to the people that we have the materials and the staff here to eliminate any possible spread of that.” Grabski said.

Deep cleaning refers to spraying down anything anybody touches, which includes chairs and tables.

“Pretty much everything, handles, of course doors, light switches, electrical sockets, anything.” said John Gersims, custodian at General McLane. Gersims also mentions computer, tables and chairs.

He says that cleaning in an empty building gives them a chance to get to places that normally don’t get cleaned.

The superintendent says they are still working out details internally. As far as continuing to deep clean, they are still figuring out who will report to work and in what capacity.