General McLane School District investigating teacher for controversial social media post

A General McLane teacher remains at the center of a controversy into what appears to be inappropriate remarks on getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

The General McLane School District continues to investigate claims that a teacher stated strong opposition to those who refuse to get vaccinated. At one point saying: “GOP Should take the guns they profess to love and just start shooting all of their constituents who think this way.”

An initial update from the district claims that the teacher involved was not in class either Monday or Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, that sentence had been removed from the district website.

The district went on to promise that the district will investigate the matter and act accordingly.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists