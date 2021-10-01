General McLane School District receives grant of over $635k for tech upgrades

EDINBORO — The General McLane School District is receiving a sizeable grant to provide students greater access to technology and reliable Internet.

With Governor Wolf’s initial announcement on Friday, State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announced that $635,300 will be coming to Erie County for connectivity equipment and securing reliable Internet.

”Reliable and quick Internet access is a necessity,” said Rep. Ryan Bizzarro. “I’m thrilled to see that grant funding is going to General McLane School District to ensure that students in our community have the access and speed for Internet they need.”

The FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund was created through the American Rescue Plan Act to help students access the digital devices and resources they need for the school year. The temporary program helps schools and libraries cover costs associated with digital devices such as laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, educators, and library patrons who currently lack sufficient access to broadband and connected devices.

“We must close the digital divide and homework gap in Pennsylvania,” Bizzarro said. “A high-quality education that meets the needs of today is the best way to prepare our children for the future in Erie County. This is the type of investment we need in public schools so our kids get a quality education that leads to a lifetime of success for those who work hard.”

Applications for the second round of this program are now open and will end on Oct. 13. So far, PA schools and libraries requested more than $99 million of the $7.17 billion in ECF funding. Those who applied for the first round and have additional unmet needs are eligible to reapply.

For more information, visit the ECF website. To apply, click HERE.

