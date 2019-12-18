General McLane student receives surprise scholarship

A General McLane senior received a surprise of a lifetime today.

One of the biggest hardships for a college student is figuring out how they will pay off their education once it is all said and done. But, luckily for Allie Walsh, she already has a jump start on figuring that out.

As one high school student is preparing to head into her next life journey, she didn’t realize she would first head into a room full of family and one giant surprise.

Allison Walsh is one of five people selected for a $133,000 full tuition scholarship award at Thiel College, marking this a bookmark life moment.

“I really can’t say enough how thankful I am and how much it means to me. I will remember it forever. Just thank you,” said Allie Walsh, Scholarship recipient.

Allie competed in the college’s academic scholarship competition in order to claim this honor and as she celebrated with tears of joy, her family was there to share the excitement.

“I cried. Definitely overwhelming with joy and a big surprise. She really wanted to go to that school, so it’s a blessing. She said it felt like home from her first visit, so we are beyond excited for her. Very proud,” said Kate and Derek Walsh, Allie’s parents.

Allie was one of 150 competitors for this scholarship.