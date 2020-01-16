General McLane Superintendent Rick Scaletta announces retirement

After 40 years at General McLane, ten years as superintendent, Richard Scaletta has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Scaletta started his career with the district in 1980 at the high school as the Director of Choral Activities and Assistant Director of Bands.

His music career allowing him to connect with students throughout his career including last fall during the school’s producing of “CATS”

Scaletta held positions as assistant high school principal, then principal. He moved to his current position as superintendent in 2010.

“I think the environment here is what allowed me to stay and allowed me to grow. People here are professionals , they believe in what they are doing. It’s not just a 9 to 5 job, it’s not just a place to get a pay check. It’s a place where we really touch lives.” Scaletta said.

As for the future, Scaletta says nothing is set is planned yet. He looks forward to still being an advocate for public education.