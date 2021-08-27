General McLane teacher wins free cruise

A local teacher is being recognized for her work in the classroom.

General McLane teacher Anna Elliot is the winner of a free seven-day cruise.

A former student of Elliott’s wrote an essay about her impact on her students. She was one of 4,000 submissions before the community voted to make her a top 100 finalist for the Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Giving Joy” contest.

Entering her final year of teaching, Elliot says she happy she is leaving a lasting imprint on her students.

“You go into teaching because you love the kids, and you hope you make an impact, and you hope that they get your love, they feel it, and to know that they do is affirmation that I made the right choice,” said Anna Elliott, Club Room Teacher, General McLane School District.

Elliot says she and her husband are planning to go on an Alaskan cruise before December.

