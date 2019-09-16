General Motors union strike may affect one local company

The General Motors union strike isn’t just affecting GM plants. The shockwave may soon be felt by companies and workers right here in Erie County.

Tiarra Braddock went to a Corry-based manufacturing company and spoke to its CEO about how these new developments may affect his business.

It’s uncertain what the future holds for the General Motors company as 50,000 GM union workers strike. While the work stoppage has a direct impact on General Motors, it could also affect Corry based Viking Plastics, which manufactures automotive and air conditioning parts for the auto maker.

The CEO of Viking Plastics, Kelly Goodsel, telling us that while the strike may not affect them right now, it could as time ticks on.

“If this goes two weeks, three weeks, a month, that’s not only going to impact us as a supplier to them, but it’s going to affect the entire auto industry.” Goodsel said.

Goodsel adding that General Motors is one of Viking Plastics’ major customers and losing them would have a negative impact on business.

“GM is an important customer,” he said. “We’ve won their Supplier Excellence Award four of the last five years, so they are a very important customer.”

Goodsel added that GM makes up to 15-20% of the overall auto market and if the strikes continue, it could shake up the entire American automotive industry.

“Clearly, the auto manufacturing business in the United States is very important to our industry and overall economy,” Goodsel said. “But, they are really wrestling with some tough decisions.”

Viking Plastics is one of the few manufacturing companies in the Erie region that supply GM with parts. At this point, GM and union workers are still in negotiations and there is no word on how long it’s going to take for talks to produce a settlement.