General Tire building on West 12th Street to be remodeled in hopes of bringing more businesses to the City

The General Tire building that is on West 12th Street will soon be remodeled in hopes of bringing more businesses to the City of Erie.

We spoke with the code enforcement manager to see how this will turn out for the city.

Andy Zimmerman said that this is going to be a project that aims to bring more jobs. The General Tire Building will soon develop into a business that aims to bring more jobs to Erie.

The General Tire building is located between Peach and Sassafras on West 12th Street.

“There’s going to be a development there. We had not seen a complete set of plans yet, but we had some discussions with the owner and we’re very excited about it,” said Andy Zimmerman, Manager, Code Enforcer.

The more developments happening in the City of Erie means more jobs to come as well.

Zimmerman said that the building has been vacant for almost two years. The project would need to go through a few approval processes from the City of Erie.

“As we start to review the plans and so forth, zoning approval and so forth then we will know more about the project, but it is a pretty substantial project,” said Zimmerman.

Managing General Partner Pete Zaphiris who couldn’t be on camera said this project is scheduled for a makeover in order to proceed with the occupied tenant that plans to do business in the building.

Zimmerman said that they’ve had discussions with the owners.

“Just going over preliminary reviews and so forth. Making sure that the owner can do whatever they want to do,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said that the process for the development to happen will take at least two months.