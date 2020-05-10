Generations of family celebrate Mother’s Day outside of retirement home with special announcement

One family visited a resident of a local retirement home for Mother’s Day.

Marge Pierce is a resident over at Conrad House located in Brevillier Village.

Four generations of Pierce’s family stopped by to wish her a happy Mother’s Day.

The family gathered outside of the facility with signs. One of Pierce’s daughters said that she was excited to see her 90-year-old mother.

“It means everything to me and it will to her. It means everything to all of us because this is all we can do under the certain circumstances,” said Laurel McLanahan, daughter of Pierce.

The family also informed Pierce today that she will soon be a great-great-grandmother.