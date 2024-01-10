It’s something most people don’t think about until they need one — we’re talking about generators.

And they were definitely top of mind for the thousands of people without power Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gerlach Power Equipment in Millcreek has both whole-house and portable generators available, and we’re told their supplier has more ready on standby if needed.

Harvey Waldinger, their sales manager, said he got about 20 calls from customers in need of generators Wednesday morning alone.

“The people are kind of somewhat panicked because now they’ve probably been without power for probably 24 hours. It’s getting a little cold in the house. They’re worried about their refrigerators and freezers and food and so forth. It’s important to get power back so generators will handle that stuff for them,” said Waldinger.

Customers receive instructions for safe use when they’re sold — including using proper outdoor extension cords and why it’s important to never operate a generator inside your home.